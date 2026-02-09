Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Clicks Private Pics Of Mother To Share With Lover

A woman in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against her 23-year-old daughter and the daughter's alleged lover, accusing them of sharing private photographs without consent.

According to the complaint, the daughter had earlier received a mobile phone from her parents after telling them it was needed for her studies. About a month ago, the family reportedly found her speaking to an unknown man.

When the mother checked her daughter's phone, she claimed to have found private photographs of herself and another female relative, which she said were taken without their knowledge.

The complaint states that the daughter not only took these images but also shared them with her alleged lover. The daughter is said to have married the same man a few weeks ago.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The phones of both the daughter and her husband have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

Senior police officials said they are examining all angles, and the facts will become clearer once the forensic reports are received.

