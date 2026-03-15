Bengaluru Man Sends Obscene Texts To Bank Staffer After Missed Call Request

A case has been filed against a Bengaluru man for allegedly sending obscene and inappropriate messages to a woman working at a State Bank of India branch.

The 40-year-old works as a Senior Associate at the State Bank of India's Kacharakanahalli branch. In her complaint, she stated that on March 10, a man identified as KR Ravi Shetty visited the bank to enquire about internet banking services.

During the interaction, the accused allegedly spoke about his business activities and shared his mobile number with the bank employee, asking her to give him a missed call.

Later that night at around 8 pm, the accused allegedly sent an obscene message to the complainant through mobile messaging. The message contained sexually explicit remarks directed at the woman employee. Despite the complainant issuing a legal warning, the accused allegedly continued to send unsolicited and inappropriate messages.

The next day, the complainant informed the bank's chief manager about the incident, who then contacted the accused over the phone. Shetty reportedly stated that he would visit the bank and apologise for his behaviour.

Later around 5.20 pm, the accused allegedly sent another inappropriate message to the chief manager, suggesting that arrangements be made between him and the complainant

The woman then approached the police and filed a formal complaint against Shetty. Police have filed a First Information Report under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and started investigating the case.