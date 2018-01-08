Bengaluru Fire Updates: 5 Dead In Fire At Bar, Victims Were Sleeping

Bengaluru Fire: The fire department said people noticed the blaze and smoke at around 2:30 in the morning. Fire-fighters were pressed into action soon after, they said.

Bengaluru Fire: A fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant in Kalasipalyam area.

Bengaluru:  Five employees of a bar-cum-restaurant were charred to death when a major fire broke out at Kumbaara Sangha building in Kalasipalya here in the early hours today, police said. Three of the victims are in their early twenties. The bodies have been taken to the city's Victoria Hospital for post mortem.
 

Here are the updates on the Bengaluru fire:

 


Jan 08, 2018
10:06 (IST)
The fire began around 2.30 am at the bar in Kalasipalyam, a area in the Central Bengaluru. The bar is located on the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha (Potters' Association) building.
Jan 08, 2018
10:05 (IST)
The bar was almost completely charred before the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Monday.

Jan 08, 2018
08:57 (IST)
Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru,  Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.
Jan 08, 2018
08:42 (IST)
5 Sleeping Employees Killed As Fire Razes Bar In Bengaluru
The incident took place at Kailash bar and restaurant in Kalasipalyam, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bengaluru. The outlet is located in the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha (Potters' Association) building, near a vegetable market. 
Jan 08, 2018
08:35 (IST)
"An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 AM and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused," senior police officer was quoted by Press Trust of India.
