Bank Manager Arrested For Data Theft, Defrauding Company Of Rs 12.51 Crore

Four people, including the manager of a private bank, were arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 12.51 crore by stealing sensitive data from a company, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the director of Dream Plug Pay Tech Solutions Private Limited (CRED) approached the police in November, alleging the siphoning of Rs 12.51 crore from the company's accounts.

According to the police, the director alleged that the company's nodal and current bank accounts were with the Indiranagar branch of Axis Bank in Bengaluru and that some unknown persons had gained access to the email addresses and contact numbers associated with these accounts.

Investigation revealed that the accused stole the company's data, forged CIB forms, and duplicated signatures and seals to facilitate the transfer of Rs 12.51 crore to 17 different bank accounts in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that by using the phone number and email ID linked to the private company's Axis Bank account, the accused faked corporate Internet banking forms and seals, enabling the transfer of Rs 12.51 crore to various accounts.

Bengaluru East CEN police investigated the case and arrested four people, including an Axis Bank manager in Gujarat.

"Rs 55 lakh that was transferred to 17 accounts has been frozen, and Rs 1,28,48,500 has been recovered from the accused along with two mobile phones. More accused are still at large, and the police are working to identify them," he added.

