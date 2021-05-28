2 Accused in Bengaluru Rape Case Shot In The Leg Trying To Escape: Police

The accused had to be taken to the spot for crime scene reconstruction.

Two of the six people arrested in the Bengaluru rape and assault case were shot in the leg today when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene.

Around 5 am today, the police had taken the accused to the spot for reconstructing the crime scene when two of the accused allegedly tried to flee and police had to open fire, DCP (Bengaluru East) Shranappa S D told NDTV. The injured accused have been hospitalised.

The six accused, including two women, were arrested yesterday after a video of a woman being brutally assaulted started circulating on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Bengaluru almost six days ago.

The Bengaluru Police said in a statement yesterday that on the basis of the video clip and the questioning of the accused, a case has been registered under charges of rape, assault and other provisions.

"As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," the police added.

The police said the woman is currently in another state and a team has been sent to trace her. Once she is back, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.

The video of the brutal assault had generated outrage, especially in the northeast as it was assumed that the woman was from that part of the country.

After the video went viral, Assam Police had sought information about the accused and offered a reward.

"These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely," Assam Police tweeted.

"We must stand together to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," they said.