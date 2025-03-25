Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open; Good News For Golf GTI Fans

Volkswagen India has today opened pre-bookings for the highly anticipated all-new Tiguan R-Line, bringing this global best-seller from the brand closer to Indian customers. Customers can secure their pre-bookings at Volkswagen dealerships nationwide or through the company's official website. In addition, the company has also commenced accepting customer interest for the Golf GTI on its official website. The launch of these iconic models in India underscores the brand's commitment to delivering advanced and global cars for Indian customers that embody superior engineering, performance and innovation.

The Tiguan R-Line sets a new standard for performance SUVs, blending sporty aesthetics with precision engineering. Equipped with 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, the Tiguan R-Line delivers a sharper driving experience. Built for bigger presence and class leading performance, the Tiguan R-Line measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "This year we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line, we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems and much more in an SUV, that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over as today we commence pre-bookings for an SUVW that has been captivating customer aspirations. From today we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction."

Mr. Gupta, added, "Volkswagen has always been synonymous with innovation, engineering excellence, and dynamic performance. With the all-new Tiguan R-Line, we are re-defining the SUV experience, building strongly on our core DNA of German-engineering. We are certain the impeccable driving experience and advanced package will make this SUV stand apart."

The Tiguan R-Line will be available in Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect & Oyster Silver Metallic, for customers to choose from. Customers can now pre-book the Tiguan R-Line at Volkswagen dealerships across India or through the official Volkswagen website.

Those eager to experience the thrill of the Golf GTI can register their interest on the Volkswagen India website.