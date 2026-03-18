Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus And More Get Discount Of Up To Rs 4.5 Lakh In March'26

Volkswagen has kicked off March 2026 with a fresh wave of discounts across its Indian lineup, targeting both SUVs and sedans. With aggressive cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and loyalty rewards, the brand is looking to clear older inventory while boosting sales momentum. From the popular Taigun to the premium Tiguan R-Line, buyers stand to gain substantial savings this month.

Volkswagen Taigun: March 2026 Deals

The spotlight is firmly on the Taigun, Volkswagen's strong contender in the midsize SUV category. Depending on the variant and production year, discounts vary, but the standout deal is on the Topline manual trim from the 2025 batch, which carries a hefty cash reduction of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Even the automatic versions are being offered with meaningful price cuts, making them attractive for customers willing to pick from existing inventory.

Volkswagen Virtus: March 2026 Deals

Volkswagen's Virtus sedan also joins the discount programme, though the offers are more restrained compared to the Taigun. Certain trims still provide appealing savings, ensuring sedan buyers aren't left out. Cash benefits can reach up to Rs 75,000, supplemented by exchange and loyalty bonuses.

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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: March 2026 Deals

At the top end of the lineup, the Tiguan R-Line currently carries the most generous package. Buyers can avail a direct cash discount of rs 3.5 lakh, which narrows the price gap with rivals in the premium SUV segment. On top of that, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 50,000 and loyalty rewards of another Rs 50,000 are available, pushing the total potential benefit to around Rs 4.5 lakh for eligible customers.

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