Uno Minda Launches Aftermarket Trumpet Horn Range To Enhance Road Safety

Vehicle horns remain one of the most essential tools for communication on Indian roads. With traffic density rising and driving environments becoming more complex, clear and reliable sound output is often the difference between smooth interaction and potential risk. Buyers today are also looking for aftermarket products that balance safety with durability and, in some cases, even style.

Uno Minda, has stepped into this space with a new range of trumpet horns designed specifically for the Indian aftermarket. The company says the lineup is engineered to deliver strong audibility, consistent clarity, and long service life, while meeting OE-grade standards across passenger and commercial segments.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anand Kumar, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Uno Minda Ltd. (Aftermarket), said, "Clear and effective on-road communication has become increasingly important with rising traffic congestion and varied driving environments. We have launched a new range of trumpet horns in the 80 & 90 dia category from performance to premium range, catering all major segments of vehicles. At the premium end of the product range, the E80 12V Electronic Trumpet Horn is capable of delivering a highly refined sound output and has a 3-year warranty from the manufacturing date, ensuring long service life. Equipped with an integrated electronic chip, it maintains consistent sound performance."

The premium E80 horn also offers reverse polarity protection and simple plug-and-play installation. For buyers seeking compact solutions, the T80 12V Vertical Trumpet Horn with Grill provides a space-saving design with dust and splash resistance. A variant without the grill focuses on clearer, far-reaching sound. The standard T80 12V Trumpet Horn, meanwhile, is built with durable ABS construction and universal fitment, making it suitable for both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Commercial operators get a dedicated option in the form of the T90 24V Melody Trumpet Horn. This product replaces conventional pipe horns and offers eight selectable tones, aimed at fleet owners who want differentiation and reliable performance in high-traffic conditions.

Uno Minda highlights that the entire range has been tested against heat, dust, moisture, vibration, and other demanding road conditions. Prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 3,400, with availability across offline retailers and online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Unomindakart.