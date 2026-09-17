TVS Ronin, Apache Series Receive Festive Updates, Priced From Rs 1.27 Lakh - New Variants, Google Maps

Ahead of the festive season, TVS Motor Company has updated its motorcycle portfolio with new variants, feature additions and fresh colour options across the Apache and Ronin range. The updates include enhanced safety and connectivity features for the Apache RTR series, new Black Diamond Editions of the Apache RR 310 and RTR 310, and a new Base+ variant for the Ronin. Here's a closer look at what's new across the lineup.

Updates to TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V

To mark the milestone of 7 million Apache riders worldwide, TVS Motor Company has updated the Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V with new safety, connectivity and convenience features. The Apache RTR 160 now gets traction control, hazard lamps and LED turn signal lamps, while the RTR 160 4V adds a TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a USB Type-C charger.

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The Apache RTR 200 4V receives adjustable USD front suspension along with the same TFT display, navigation support, Panic Brake Alert and Type-C charging. TVS says the updated motorcycles will replace the existing top-spec variants in the Apache RTR lineup.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 with dual-channel ABS and TCS is available in Matte Black with red alloy wheels, Pearl White with red alloy wheels, Arctic Teal and Granite Grey, and is priced from Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Apache RTR 160 4V with TFT and map mirroring, priced from Rs 1.41 lakh, is offered in Arctic Teal with champagne gold alloy wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 200 4V with TFT and map mirroring starts at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes in Sepang Blue with red alloy wheels, Armoury Green, Racing Red and Matte Black.

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TVS Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310: Black Diamond Edition

TVS Motor Company has also introduced Black Diamond Editions of the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310, featuring an all-black livery and updated equipment. The Apache RR 310 now gets Keyless Ride technology, while both motorcycles continue to offer features such as RT-DSC, Cruise Control, Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Launch Control and Drag Torque Control.

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is priced at Rs 2.88 lakh, while the Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition costs Rs 2.49 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Ronin Updates - New Base+ Variant

TVS Motor Company has updated the Ronin lineup with a new Base+ variant and feature additions across the Mid and Top trims. The new Base+ variant now gets dual-channel ABS and is available in Sunlit Yellow and Desert Mirage, priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mid variant adds a connected instrument cluster and USB Type-C charger, while the Top trim gains traction control, a Type-C charger and a premium seat. Prices for the Mid and Top variants start at Rs 1.52 lakh and Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.