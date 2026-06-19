Toyota Ebella Deliveries Begin In India; Check Price, Range And More

Toyota has officially started customer deliveries of the Toyota Ebella in India, marking an important step for the brand's electric vehicle journey in the country. Launched recently as Toyota's first all-electric SUV for the Indian market, the Toyota Ebella is now reaching buyers across major cities. The electric SUV is based on the same platform as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara but carries Toyota's distinct styling and feature package.

Toyota Ebella: Price

At present, the Toyota Ebella is available only in its top-spec E3 variant. The mono-tone version is priced at Rs 23.60 lakh, while the dual-tone model costs Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has already confirmed that more affordable E1 and E2 variants will be introduced at a later stage.

For customers looking to reduce the upfront purchase cost, Toyota is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Under this plan, the Toyota Ebella can be purchased at an introductory vehicle price of Rs 15.25 lakh, while battery usage is charged separately on a per-kilometre basis.

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Toyota Ebella: Range And Battery Details

The current Toyota Ebella E3 variant comes equipped with a 61 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor. This setup produces 172 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. According to Toyota, the Toyota Ebella offers a claimed driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range electric SUVs in its segment.

Toyota is expected to introduce a smaller 49 kWh battery pack with the upcoming lower variants. This version is likely to offer a range of around 440 km. The Toyota Ebella also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 45 minutes under suitable conditions.

Toyota Ebella: Cabin And Features

The Toyota Ebella comes loaded with modern features. The dashboard gets dual digital displays, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, premium JBL audio system, dual-tone cabin theme and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

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Toyota Ebella: Safety And Rivals

Safety equipment in the Toyota Ebella includes seven airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS functions. The Toyota Ebella will compete against electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier EV, MG Windsor EV, Maruti e Vitara, and VinFast VF6.

With deliveries now underway, the Toyota Ebella enters the Indian EV market as a premium electric SUV that combines long range, modern technology, and Toyota's trusted brand image.