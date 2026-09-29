Tesla Robotaxi's Auto-Opening Trunk Feature Wins Praise Online: Video

Tesla's Cybercab Robotaxi may be grabbing headlines for its autonomous driving technology, but it is a small quality-of-life feature that is currently winning over the internet. The EV giant has introduced a smart trunk function that automatically opens when passengers reach their destination, but only if they had used the trunk while boarding. The seemingly simple feature adds a layer of contextual awareness to the Robotaxi experience, helping riders avoid leaving luggage behind at the end of a trip.

A video showcasing the feature has gone viral across social media platforms, with users praising the thought process behind the design. Many commenters described it as a practical solution to a common problem, while others pointed to it as an example of how attention to small details can make autonomous mobility feel more intuitive. As Tesla continues refining the Cybercab experience, this minor update has become an unlikely crowd favourite, earning widespread praise for solving a real-world issue with a simple piece of software-driven logic.

The idea behind the feature is surprisingly simple. If a passenger uses the Cybercab's trunk at the start of a journey, the vehicle remembers that interaction and automatically opens the trunk again upon arrival. There's no need to reach for a phone or tap through menus while collecting luggage, making the entire process feel more seamless and intuitive.

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The update builds on Tesla's existing trunk access system but adds an extra layer of context-aware functionality. For a vehicle designed around autonomous ride-hailing, such details can make a significant difference in everyday usability. It is particularly relevant given that the Cybercab relies entirely on its rear cargo area, which offers 572 litres of storage capacity and can accommodate up to 100 kg of luggage. For passengers travelling with suitcases, shopping bags or airport baggage, the automatic trunk-opening feature turns what could have been a minor inconvenience into a smooth, hands-free experience.

The feature quickly sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users praising Tesla for solving a real-world problem through a simple piece of software logic. One user joked that the trunk might be better at remembering groceries than its owner, while another imagined future updates where the vehicle's cabin cameras scan seats, cupholders, door pockets and footwells for forgotten items before passengers leave. The user even suggested an AI-powered voice reminder that could alert riders if anything is left behind.

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Together, the comments reflected a common sentiment: it is often these small, thoughtful conveniences, rather than headline-grabbing technology, that leave the biggest impression on users.