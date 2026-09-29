Tesla Roadster Debut Faces Another Delay, Rescheduled For October 15 Due To Weather

The wait for Tesla's Roadster just got a little longer. After announcing an October 1 reveal earlier this month, Tesla has postponed the debut of the production-spec electric supercar to October 15, citing adverse weather conditions at its Texas event venue. The delay comes nearly nine years after the Roadster prototype was first unveiled and six years after the model was originally expected to reach production, adding yet another chapter to one of the automotive industry's longest-running launch timelines.

The reveal was originally scheduled to take place in Waco, Texas, a venue that sparked speculation among enthusiasts because of its proximity to Lake Waco. Given Elon Musk's past claims about the Roadster's SpaceX-inspired capabilities, some believed Tesla could use the location to demonstrate some of the car's more unusual features. While the company has not confirmed any such plans, its statement that the unveiling "can only be held outdoors" has only fuelled further curiosity. Despite postponing the event to October 15, Tesla has yet to confirm whether Waco will remain the host city or provide additional details about the scale and format of the long-awaited Roadster reveal.

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The Roadster's story stretches back nearly a decade. Tesla first unveiled the second-generation Roadster in 2017 as a halo product designed to showcase the company's ambitions beyond mainstream electric cars. Positioned as a successor to the original 2008 Roadster that helped put Tesla on the automotive map, the new model promised performance figures that bordered on the unbelievable: a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, a claimed range of more than 620 miles (1,000 km), and a top speed exceeding 250 mph.

Over the years, CEO Elon Musk raised expectations even further, suggesting that an optional SpaceX-inspired cold-gas thruster package could unlock even quicker acceleration and capabilities not typically associated with road cars. While those claims helped keep the Roadster in the spotlight, the model repeatedly missed its production targets as Tesla shifted focus to higher-volume products and other strategic priorities.

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Despite reservation holders placing deposits as far back as 2017, the Roadster remains absent from showrooms. With the production-spec version now scheduled to be revealed on October 15 following another postponement, the Roadster has become one of the industry's longest-running automotive launch stories, marked by bold promises, changing timelines and years of anticipation.

