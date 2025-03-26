Remember Tesla Roadster? Buyers Still In Dark About Delivery Date

Tesla Roadster
Tesla unveiled the Roadster in November 2017. The electric vehicle made its debut as a performance-oriented EV of the brand. Eight years later, the EV is still available for bookings. Consumers who wish to register a car can do so by paying $50,000 (around Rs 42.95 lakh). However, the brand has revealed no information regarding when the deliveries of the car will begin.
The website also has a CGI image of the Tesla Roadster along with a video presentation of the car made by CEO Musk himself. The information on the website also claims that the Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in 1.9 seconds. It also has a top speed of 402 kmph and is capable of offering a 620 mile range (997 km). It is also claimed to have an all-wheel-drive.
Initially, CEO Elon Musk claimed that the sports car would enter production in 2020. But with the delays, the dates kept on increasing year after year. The series of extending dates led to Musk announcing 2025 as the year when it would enter production. However, it came with the warning that the development of mainstream models would always take priority.
This is not the first time Tesla has gone overboard making promises related to vehicles. Another example of the same is the Cybertruck. The electric pickup with an unusual design was unveiled years before it was finally launched. This came after multiple delays in production.
Presently, Tesla is working on the development of an affordable electric car. This car is expected to be more affordable compared to the cheapest model of the brand on sale. It will be derived from the Tesla Model Y. However, the details of the electric car are yet to be revealed.
