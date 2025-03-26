Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India; Faster Than G63 AMG

Land Rover Defender Octa
The Land Rover Defender Octa has been launched in the Indian market in its latest avatar at a starting price of Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Along with this, the brand has introduced the Defender Octa Edition One, which, in the first year of production, will be available at Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom). Competing in the high-performance SUV market, the vehicle is a prime rival to the Mercedes-AMG G 63, which is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, while the Octa can do it in 4.0 seconds.
The Defender Octa also gets better underbody protection and a 28mm increase in ground clearance. Along with this, the water wading depth has seen an improvement of 100mm. Additionally, the new design for the front and rear bumper improves the approach angle by 2.5 degrees, departure angle by 2 degrees, and breakover angle by 1.1 degree. It also gets the quickest steering rack of any Defender yet.
Land Rover Defender Octa: Engine, PerformanceStarting with the star of the show, the Land Rover Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-litre mild-hybrid V8 sourced from BMW. This is the same unit that the brand uses for the Range Rover. However, in the Defender Octa it has been tuned to put out 626 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. While we already talked about the acceleration figures, the top-speed is limited to 250 kmph.
Land Rover Defender Octa: Off-Road CapabilitiesTo keep it performing off-road, the SUV comes equipped with a 6D Dynamics suspension system, which gets hydraulically linking dampers eliminating the need of a physical anti-roll bar. The brand claims that it eliminates body roll when driving on the road and allows greater wheel articulation when going on tough terrain.
Land Rover Defender Octa: DesignBased on the Defender 110 body style, the Octa gets flared-out wheel arches, lesser perforated section in the front skid plate, and a 319 mm increase in ground clearance. All of this is complemented by the presence of 22-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires. To mark its special nature, the SUV gets an Octa badge on the C-pillar and a gloss black roof.
Land Rover Defender Octa: InteriorWithin the cabin, the Defender Octa features new performance seats that come with a 3D-knit texture, integrated headrests, and better support. It is adorned with Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather upholstery, an 11.4-inch infotainment display, and a refrigerator built into the center console. Additionally, Land Rover has incorporated Body and Soul Seat audio technology in the Defender Octa, which utilizes haptic motors that vibrate in sync with the music playing in the vehicle.
