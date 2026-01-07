Tata Sierra Rival Renault Duster Logs Over 1 Million Km in Pre-Launch Testing

Renault India has released a brand new teaser revealing more details of the upcoming new-generation Duster. Along with it, the automaker has announced that the Tata Sierra rival has covered over 1 million km of test runs across three continents in preparation for launch in the Indian market. During the testing, the SUV has been put through extreme weather and terrain to test its durability.

As per the automaker's announcement, the Renault Duster has been tested in temperatures between -23 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius. During the testing phase, the vehicle was also taken to a high altitude in Leh-Ladakh. Additionally, there were tests in dust tunnels and water wading zones. To cover 1 million km in the global run, the SUV was taken through Brazil, Romania, France, China, and the Czech Republic.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

Based on the latest teaser video, the Renault Duster retains its muscular styling, which was appreciated in the discontinued version. It also gets a slim headlamp unit with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. Additionally, the grille of the SUV seems to be slightly different compared to the international model. It is complemented by the presence of a bumper, which has narrow air slits with fog lamps placed on either side.

The SUV features a squared-off shape on the sides, but with smoother surfaces. The rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar, and the prominent cladding around the wheel arches hints at its connection to the global model. It is expected that Renault will offer larger 18-inch alloy wheels on higher trims, and the rear will showcase a wraparound tail lamp design.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite MPV To Make India Debut On January 21

While the previous Duster in India was available with a diesel engine, the forthcoming India-spec model is expected to launch exclusively with petrol engines. These are likely to include the global-spec version's 156hp 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV Set To Debut On February 4; Here's What We Know So Far

Once launched, the new-gen Renault Duster will be pitted against models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the upcoming Nissan Tekton.