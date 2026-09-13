Tata Punch, Punch EV Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 20,000

The Tata Punch continues to be a crucial model for Tata Motors, not only as the company's best-selling electric vehicle but also as one of its strongest-selling internal combustion engine offerings. The Punch EV has played a key role in Tata's dominance of the mainstream electric vehicle market, helping the automaker sell 13,158 EVs in August 2026 and secure an estimated 43 per cent market share. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has announced a price hike across the Punch lineup, with select variants becoming up to Rs 20,000 more expensive.

Tata Punch ICE Prices: Expensive By Up To Rs 10,000

Depending on the variant, the compact SUV is now costlier by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Following the update, the Tata Punch is priced between Rs 5.75 lakh and Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised prices are effective immediately and apply across the model lineup.

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Tata Punch EV Prices: Expensive By Up To Rs 20,000

The Tata Punch EV is available in Smart, Adventure and Empowered trims across six variants spanning the 30kWh and 40kWh battery pack options. As part of the latest price revision, the Smart and Smart+ variants equipped with the 30kWh battery have become Rs 10,000 more expensive.

Meanwhile, all 40kWh variants, including the Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S, now command a uniform price increase of Rs 20,000. Following the revision, prices for the Punch EV range from Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch, Punch EV: Any Other Changes?

The latest price revision does not bring any changes to the Punch or Punch EV's features or mechanical package. The electric SUV continues to be offered with two battery pack options: a 30kWh unit paired with an 88PS electric motor and a larger 40kWh battery coupled with a 130PS motor. Tata claims a driving range of up to 375 km for the smaller battery variants, while the 40kWh versions offer up to 468 km on a single charge.

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Alongside the EV, the Punch range remains available with petrol and CNG powertrains, with buyers also getting a choice of manual and AMT gearboxes depending on the variant.

Tata Motors On Top Of EV Charts: Big Picture

India's electric car market remained on a strong growth trajectory in August 2026, with retail registrations rising 52 per cent year-on-year to 30,686 units, according to FADA data.

Tata Motors retained its lead in the segment, registering 13,158 EVs, up 63 per cent from a year ago, driven by Punch.ev and Nexon.ev. Mahindra & Mahindra followed in second place with 6,464 registrations, a 56 per cent year-on-year increase, supported by the XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

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Together, Tata and Mahindra accounted for nearly 64 per cent of all electric car registrations during the month. JSW MG Motor secured third position with 4,622 registrations and a 15.06 per cent market share, although its EV volumes declined compared to both August 2025 and July 2026.