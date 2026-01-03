Tata Punch Facelift Teased For the First Time; Design Highlights Revealed

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has been working on testing and development of the Punch Facelift. Until now, the brand kept the details of the vehicle under a veil, with only a few details known because of test mules of the model. But that changes now with the release of the first official teaser, giving a hint at the design details of the model. This comes ahead of the official debut of the model on January 13.

The short video clip released by the brand confirms that the Tata Punch facelift has received some major design changes over its predecessor. To begin with, the video shows the DRLs of the model complemented by the use of piano black elements. The front fascia gets a refreshed appeal because of a polygonal headlamp unit. This design element is in sync with the automaker's design language, very similar to what we have seen on models like Harrier, Safari, and others. Completing the look is a new design for the front bumper.

While the silhouette of the Tata Punch facelift seems to be similar to its predecessor, the vehicle has received new alloy wheels. To go with all the changes, the car gets a redesigned rear end. The first thing that comes to notice is a new design for the taillights with a light strip covering the width of the vehicle. Even the design of the tail lamps seems to be following the same pattern as the Harrier and Safari. Bringing it all together is a new blue paint.

As of now, the details of the cabin have not been revealed, but the Punch in its latest avatar is expected to bring a few major revisions. Chances are, it will have a new dashboard layout with an infotainment screen borrowed from the Altroz. Furthermore, it is likely to get the two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. To make the deal sweeter, the brand might add an extended feature list.

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to feature the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine found in the current version. This engine is designed to generate 88 hp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, there will be a CNG powertrain option that offers 73.5 hp and 103 Nm of torque. The available transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.