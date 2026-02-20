Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.49 Lakh; Range, Features, And More

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited has launched the Punch EV Facelift in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the price with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) is Rs 6.49 lakh with Rs 2.6 per km for the battery. This follows the launch of the micro SUV's ICE version in the Indian market, which the automaker brought with a host of changes in terms of design, features, and powertrain. Similar changes have been incorporated in the battery electric vehicle. Here we take a look at the details.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Design

The 2026 Tata Punch EV brings a host of changes in terms of design. To begin with, the front fascia of the vehicle has been revised to give the SUV a cleaner look. This has been achieved by removing the black strip and using a closed-off area with body colour panels. Additionally, the position of the headlamp has been altered while the DRLs are now connected. There are also slight changes in the design of the bumper. All of these changes bring the car closer to other members of the family, like Nexon.ev and Harrier.ev in terms of design.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Jeep Meridian: Specs And Price Compared

Looking at the vehicle from the side, the Punch EV continues to have 16-inch alloy wheels with a new design. While the silhouette remains the same, the brand has altered the design of the rear end with new taillamps. Like the ICE counterpart, the EV also gets a light connecting the taillamps. All of this is complemented by body colours like: Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, and Caramel. With this, the car now has a total of seven colours.

Tata Punch EV Facelift offers a ground clearance of 195 mm and a water wading capacity of 450 mm. With this, the car has a kerb weight of 1360 kg, which is claimed to offer better stability.

Also Read: Watch: Chinese Electric Car Breaks World Record For Fastest Drift At 213 kmph

Tata Punch EV: Full Price List

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interior

The interior of the Punch EV has been revised with a few changes. It now gets a 10-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and the two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The center console consists of touch-operated controls and rotary dials. All of this is complemented by the presence leatherette upholstery and use of dual-tone shades on the dashboard with rotary dials in the centre console.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Features

The list of features for the Punch EV include, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ventilated seats, cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, connected car tech with navigation, analytics, remote commands, three drive modes, cruise control, and more. For safety, the car gets standard features like hill hold assist, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, rear wiper & defogger, electronic stability program, i-TPMS, and Isofix mounts across the range.

Tata Puch EV Facelift: Range, Battery

The 2026 Tata Punch EV comes with a 30 kWh battery pack. It also offers the option of a bigger 40 kWh battery pack, which delivers an ARAI range of up to 468 km on a single charge. Among these, the latter is a new battery pack option when compared to the outgoing model. When drained, the battery can be charged using either a 7.2 kW or 3.3 kW charger. There is an option of a 65 kW DC fast charger, which can juice up the battery in from 20-80 percent in 26 minutes.