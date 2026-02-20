Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV Facelift in the Indian market today. With this update, the Indian automaker aims to make the micro electric SUV future-ready, with changes to design, features, and the likely powertrain. All of these revisions will be aimed at improving the EV's appeal to consumers. Furthermore, the update for the electric powertrain version of the vehicle comes after the automaker already launched the facelift version of its ICE counterpart.
Offering an easy entry point for electric car consumers, the Punch EV facelift will feature compact dimensions and SUV aesthetics. Once launched, the model will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3 in the Indian market. Chances are, to gain an edge over the competition, the Punch EV facelift will get revisions in its powertrain with a bigger battery pack. All of the aforementioned changes will likely increase the price of the model when compared to the outgoing model. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the Tata Punch EV facelift. Stay tuned!
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Public Charging Infra
Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, revealed that the public charger infra grew from 480 chargers in FY21 to 2000 in FY22 and 5350 in FY23. This was achieved in collaboration with Tata Power by installing chargers in societies. Later, the network grew to 10050 in FY24 and 21700 in FY25, offering 91% national highway coverage.
Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE Updates: Connected Car Features
The 2026 Tata Punch EV connected car tech with navigation, analytics, remote commands, and more.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Safety Features
For safety, the car gets standard features like hill hold assist, 6 airbags, electronic stability program, i-TPMS, and Isofix mounts across the range.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: 5-Star Safety Rating
The brand claims that the Punch EV carries forward the safety of the previous model with balanced composure and structural integrity.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: Ground Clearance
Tata Punch EV Facelift offers a ground clearance of 195 mm and a water wading capacity of 450 mm. With this, the car has a kerb weight of 1360 kg, which is claimed to offer better stability.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch: Specs
The Punch EV now comes with a 95 kW electric motor, which can accelerate the micro-SUV from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds. It also gets a 32% gradeability and three driving modes: City, Eco, and Sport. There are also 4 regen levels along with paddle shifters.
New Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: E-Drive System
The car now gets a 6-1 E-drive system. It offers optimised packaging with 50% smaller size, 28% lower weight, and 6% better performance
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Battery
The Tata Punch EV will have LR variants with a 40 kWh battery pack offering an ARAI range of up to 468 km on a single charge, while the MR variants come with a 30 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Charging Options
The battery can be charged using either a 7.2 kW or 3.3 kW charger. There is an option of a 65 kW fast charger, which can juice up the battery in from 20-80 percent in 26 minutes.
New Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: Thermo Expansion Valve
The brand is now using Electronically thermo expansion valve for the first time. It uses electronic calibration for optimised refrigerant flow. It also responds faster and more accurately, minimising excess load. All of it contributes to balancing battery performance and comfort inside the cabin.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Improved Thermals
"Used plate-type cooling system. Resulting in reduced temperature differentials. Better thermal stability during high loads and temperature. Influences overall battery life."- Anand Kulkarni
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: Faster Charging
"These cells operate in wider ambient conditions (10%) and faster charging rate (25%)."- Anand Kulkarni
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Improvement in Energy Density
The brand claims to have used LPF prismatic cells. This provided higher energy density (10%) and energy capacity (15%). Furthermore, packaging volume has not changed, and the weight has not increased.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Focus On Battery
Tata Motors focused on improving the battery and e-drive for the Punch EV facelift. The task was achieved by focusing on improving battery density, efficiency, packaging, and power loss management.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE Update: Battery Warranty
The Punch EV will have an industry-first for the entry segment: a lifetime battery warranty. Furthermore, the warranty stands for unlimited kilometers.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: Charging
The battery of the micro SUV can be charged from 20-80 percent in 26 mins using a DC fast charger. It offers up to 135 km of range in 15 mins of charging.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: Range
The Tata Punch EV Facelift will come with a 40 kWh battery pack offering 355 km of C75 real-world range and 468 km of ARAI-certified range.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch: Entry-Level EV Segment
"Why entry-segment EV not growing? The customer wants one car that does everything. Usable range, travel intracity, fast charging, assurance on battery, no compromise on features."- Shailesh Chandra
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: EV Penetration
"Market size: 30 lakh units overall passenger vehicle under Rs 12 lakh. While EV industry entry-level penetration only 1.6%"- Shailesh Chandra
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Event Begins
The launch event for the Tata Punch EV facelift is underway, with Shailesh Chandra taking the stage for the introduction of the idea behind the micro electric SUV.
New Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: Interior
The dashboard of the Punch EV might get a few minor changes. The list of changes will likely include a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Expect the car to have a steering wheel with an illuminated logo.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Rear
The brand is yet to reveal the rear end of the vehicle. However, it is expected to carry a design similar to the ICE counterpart. With a new design for the tailamps, it will likely get a light bar covering the width of the vehicle.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: Wheel Size
The new Punch EV is expected to have 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the design of the wheels will be changed to make them more aerodynamic. This is something that we have seen on most modern electric cars in the country.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE Update: Side Profile
The side profile of the Punch EV facelift will be more or less the same as the outgoing model. The silhouette will remain the same with pull-style door handles for the front doors, and the door handles embedded in the C-pillar for the rear end.
2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: New Colours
Along with the changes in design, the Tata Punch EV Facelift is expected to bring new colours to the mix. The new options revealed until now include a light shade of yellow and copper brown. Apart from this, the car is expected to have the basic, white, and silver shades.
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Front Design
The Front fascia of the Punch EV looks much cleaner with a closed-off grille, eliminating the black strip offered earlier. Furthermore, the design of the headlamps has been changed, all contributing to a fresh appeal. The DRLs maintain their shape with a full-width light strip connecting them. Additionally, there are subtle changes in the lower end of the bumper.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE: Design Changes
The Tata Punch EV will carry forward the familiar silhouette with changes in the front fascia to make it look cleaner. With these changes in place, the car comes closer to its other family members like Nexon.ev, and Harrier.ev.
2026 Tata Punch EV Launch LIVE Update: First Update
This is the first major update for the Tata Punch EV since its launch in the Indian market. Some of the updates in the EV are expected to be inspired by the ICE counterpart, while others might be unique.
2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE: Launch Time
Tata Motors will launch the Punch EV Facelift today (February 20), with the event scheduled to begin at 11 AM. In the event, the automaker will reveal all the details of the electric vehicle and likely the price, as well.