Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV Facelift in the Indian market today. With this update, the Indian automaker aims to make the micro electric SUV future-ready, with changes to design, features, and the likely powertrain. All of these revisions will be aimed at improving the EV's appeal to consumers. Furthermore, the update for the electric powertrain version of the vehicle comes after the automaker already launched the facelift version of its ICE counterpart.

Offering an easy entry point for electric car consumers, the Punch EV facelift will feature compact dimensions and SUV aesthetics. Once launched, the model will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3 in the Indian market. Chances are, to gain an edge over the competition, the Punch EV facelift will get revisions in its powertrain with a bigger battery pack. All of the aforementioned changes will likely increase the price of the model when compared to the outgoing model. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the Tata Punch EV facelift. Stay tuned!