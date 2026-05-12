Tata Altroz CNG AMT Launched At Rs 8.70 Lakh: Specs, Features, And More

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle has launched the CNG variant of the Altroz hatchback with the option of a 5-speed AMT. This variant of the car starts at Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the hatchback has become the only car in the segment to offer the combination of CNG with AMT. It is to be noted that the premium hatchback competes against models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

The Tata Altroz CNG uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as its petrol counterpart, paired with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder setup. In CNG mode, the engine delivers 73.5 hp and 103 Nm of torque, while in petrol mode, output increases to 88 hp and 115 Nm. It is also offered with a 5-speed AMT, which is shared with the petrol variants. Notably, the Altroz remains the only model in its segment to offer a diesel engine option.

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In terms of practicality, the CNG variant offers 210 litres of boot space, which is lower than the 345 litres available in the petrol and diesel versions. Tata, however, offers the CNG-AMT combination up to the Accomplished S variant, which sits just below the top-spec trim.

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The cabin features a soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch twin-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, developed by Harman. Additional features include ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof.

On the safety front, the Altroz has secured a 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP across all its powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, and CNG. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors. It also offers features such as a 360-degree surround-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and automatic headlamps.