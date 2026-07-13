Steelbird's Ignyte Launches Made-In-India Carbon Fibre Helmets: Price, Pics, Features

Ignyte, the premium helmet brand has announced the launch of its all-new Carbon Fiber Series, introducing a new benchmark in lightweight performance, premium craftsmanship, and world-class safety. The series debuts with three flagship models - IGN-10, IGN-14, and IGN-16, developed for riders who seek uncompromising protection with cutting-edge technology.

Designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house, the new Ignyte Carbon Fiber Series showcases the brand's expertise in advanced composite engineering and premium helmet manufacturing. The launch marks a significant milestone in Ignyte's journey towards delivering globally competitive helmet technology engineered and manufactured in India.

The series features an advanced carbon fiber composite shell engineered to deliver exceptional structural strength, enhanced impact performance, and superior durability while maintaining an ultra-lightweight construction for improved rider comfort. In a first for the segment, Ignyte has introduced exclusive multi-colour exposed carbon fiber textures and premium finishes, redefining the aesthetics of carbon fiber helmets while preserving the authentic carbon weave that enthusiasts value.

Also Read - YouTuber Sourav Joshi Blames E20 Petrol For Mileage Drop; Mercedes-Benz Issues Clarifications

The Carbon Fiber Series is available in multiple precision-fit sizes, with the IGN-10 and IGN-14 priced at Rs 14,999, while the flagship IGN-16 is available at Rs 19,999. Every helmet comes with a 3-year warranty and includes premium accessories such as an additional smoke visor (for IGN-14 and IGN-16), customized fitting head foam (for IGN-16), an EPP technology miniature, and detailed product tags highlighting the advanced technologies incorporated in the helmet.

At the heart of the Carbon Fiber Series is an advanced Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) liner combined with Kevlar reinforcement, providing exceptional energy absorption, multi-impact capability, and long-term durability. Unlike conventional EPS liners, the EPP technology features elastic memory that enables it to recover its original shape after lower-severity impacts, offering enhanced protection throughout the helmet's service life. The entire range is dual homologated with both ISI and DOT certifications, assuring riders of globally recognised safety standards.

Designed for both everyday riders and touring enthusiasts, the Ignyte Carbon Fiber Series combines advanced safety with premium comfort. The helmets feature an optical-grade anti-fog and anti-scratch visor for enhanced visibility, precision-engineered ventilation channels for improved airflow, multifunctional antimicrobial interiors for superior hygiene, and an aerodynamic profile that enhances stability during high-speed rides. Every helmet is manufactured using an advanced balloon moulding process and undergoes rigorous testing and validation to ensure exceptional quality, reliability, and long-term performance.

Also Read - Annoyed With Ethanol Debate? These E85 Motorcycles Can Run On Any Petrol-Ethanol Blends

Mr. Kashish Kapur, Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said, The Ignyte Carbon Fiber Series represents our vision of creating premium helmets that combine world-class safety, advanced materials, and exceptional craftsmanship. Every helmet has been designed and manufactured in-house with a strong focus on innovation, lightweight performance, and rider protection. With this launch, we are taking another significant step towards offering Indian motorcyclists globally competitive products that deliver the highest standards of safety and performance.

The Ignyte Carbon Fiber Series will be available through authorised dealers and premium retail partners across India, bringing next-generation carbon fiber helmet technology closer to enthusiasts and performance riders.