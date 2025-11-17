Ignyte IGN-16 Helmet Launched At Rs 5,999: Details

Ignyte, the premium brand of Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., announces the launch of its latest high-protection helmet, the IGN-16, available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. Engineered with EPP multi-impact technology and Kevlar reinforcement for enhanced safety. Kevlar, the same material trusted in bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets, provides added strength against penetration and sharp-object impact.
The IGN-16 features a robust PC-ABS blend outer shell paired with an EPP liner that absorbs impact and regains shape, offering long-term multi-impact protection. Its interior is equipped with antimicrobial, anti-allergic, and breathable fabrics, along with removable and washable padding for sustained hygiene. The high-grade polycarbonate visor includes an anti-scratch coating, UV protection, and Pinlock 30 anti-fog insert, ensuring clear visibility in all conditions.
With a sporty aerodynamic profile, the IGN-16 is designed with multiple vents, vortex generators, and a rear spoiler for superior airflow and high-speed stability. Riders can choose between Double D-Ring and Micrometric Buckle retention systems; both are tested for reliability. The model carries dual homologation: ISI (IS 4151:2015) + DOT (FMVSS 218 USA).
The IGN-16 helmets include an additional smoke visor with cover, balaclava, sports cheek pads, extra fitting pads, and a miniature IGN-16 model demonstrating EPP technology.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kashish Kapur, Director, IGNYTE, said, "The IGN-16 combines EPP multi-impact protection with Kevlar reinforcement to give riders a higher level of confidence and comfort. This model reflects IGNYTE's commitment to delivering advanced safety with premium design."
