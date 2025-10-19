Steelbird Launches SBH-32 Aeronautics Smart Helmet; Details

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., has launched the SBH-32 Aeronautics, an advanced Bluetooth smart helmet at Rs 4,399. In a time when technology is redefining every aspect of daily life, from smartphones to smart vehicles, the need for a smart, communication-enabled helmet has become essential for riders seeking safety, convenience, and seamless connectivity on the road.

The brand claims that the SBH-32 Aeronautics blends cutting-edge technology, superior comfort, and uncompromised safety to create the ultimate riding experience, transforming tedious long rides and frustrating traffic jams into productive and effortless journeys. This launch is a celebration of Steelbird's enduring commitment to innovation and rider protection, marking yet another milestone in its legacy of leadership in the global helmet industry.



The SBH-32 Aeronautics is designed to meet the needs of modern riders who crave both freedom and connectivity. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 technology, it offers up to 48 hours of talk time and 110 hours of standby, enabling seamless communication for calls, navigation, and music without compromising safety.

Engineered for performance and style, it boasts dual homologation, meeting both stringent DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS (IS 4151:2015) standards, ensuring world-class protection for riders in both international and Indian markets.

Also Read: 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh; Check Details

The helmet's foundation is built on uncompromising safety: the helmet features a high-impact PC-ABS blend shell for superior impact protection. The aerodynamic structure incorporates multiple air vents for superior airflow, while the wind deflector, vortex generators, and rear spoiler reduce air drag and turbulence, providing a stable and comfortable ride even at higher speeds.

The helmet features a high-grade polycarbonate visor that is Pinlock-ready, anti-scratch coated, and UV resistant, ensuring clear visibility and protecting riders' eyes in all weather conditions. The reflective elements on the back of the neck pad enhance visibility during night rides, reinforcing the brand's dedication to safety at every level.

Experience a new level of comfort inside the SBH-32 Aeronautics. Its interior is designed with removable and washable padding that has superior breathability and sweat-absorption properties, ensuring a hygienic and comfortable ride every time. For a snug and secure fit, it features a high-density cheek pad EPS, and a professional-grade Double D-Ring fastener.