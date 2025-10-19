2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh; Check Details

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 version of the Versys 1100 in India, priced at Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The adventure tourer made its India debut in February 2025, replacing the Versys 1000. While the overall design and features have been untouched, the 2026 Kawasaki Versys gets a more refined power unit.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four engine, which is joined with a six-speed gearbox with return shift transmission. The power unit is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 133 hp and 112 Nm of torque. This power mill gives it more power output than the Kawasaki Versys 1000.

Along with the powerful engine, the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 promises better cruising capabilities. Riders can look forward to seamless, razor-sharp acceleration as the bike surges effortlessly from low to high rpm, backed by a consistently strong torque band. Adding to the thrill is its rich, throaty intake growl that kicks in when the throttle opens-an auditory rush that amplifies the overall riding experience.

Kawasaki Versys 1100- Features

While the Versys 1100 packs impressive performance, Kawasaki has optimised its ECU to deliver better fuel efficiency. Paired with a generous 21-liter fuel tank, it's built for long hauls with fewer fuel stops. This smart balance of power and economy makes it just as capable for everyday rides as it is for long touring.

Talking about the features, the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 gets the Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), and more.