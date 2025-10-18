2026 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Z900 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In this iteration, the naked motorcycle remains mechanically the same, while there are tweaks in the appearance. Furthermore, the Japanese manufacturer has focused on improving the tech available on the bike to complete the package.



Beginning with the appearance, the 2026 Kawasaki Z900 now gets new colour options. The list includes Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Earlier, the model had the option of red paint as well, which has now been removed from the list. Meanwhile, the rest of the details remain the same, with a compact LED headlamp and a body carrying Sugomi design philosophy.

Several technological features were introduced with the MY25 Z900 and have been retained in the MY26 model. The tech package consists of an advanced IMU, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Power Modes, 3-Mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Throttle Valves, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Economical Riding Indicator, and dual-channel ABS.



The Kawasaki Z900 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT color display featuring Bluetooth connectivity and IPS LCD technology. Through Rideology The App, users can enjoy various connectivity options, including access to calls, emails, vehicle data, and riding logs. Additionally, the app enables users to modify the settings of both the instrument console and the vehicle. Turn-by-turn navigation is also a feature available with the Kawasaki Z900.



Mechanically, the Kawasaki Z900 remains unchanged. The motorcycle is still powered by a 948cc inline-4 liquid-cooled engine that generates 125hp and 98.6 Nm of torque, which, according to the brand, is an increase of 1 hp and 1.2 Nm compared to the previous model.