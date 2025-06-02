2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India At Rs 9.52 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Z900 in India, with a price tag of Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model includes several upgrades, such as better electronics, improved looks, and compliance with the latest Euro 5+ emission standards. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the upgrades and changes in the 2025 Kawasaki Z900.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Powertrain And Features

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 retains the engine from its previous iteration. It is powered by a 948cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as before, producing 125 hp and 98.6 Nm of torque, and is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Design

The Z900 has a bold design, influenced by its smaller version, the Z500. It retains the headlamp setup from its smaller sibling, and even after an improved cushioning on the seats, it retains the overall rider triangle.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Hardware And Features

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 has been updated with upgraded safety features. It gets a 5-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that supports various riding modes, traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The braking system has been improved with Nissin calipers and 300mm dual front discs. Additionally, the old Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires have been upgraded to the more performance-focused Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tires.

2025 Kawasaki Z900

It now has a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, allowing riders to use turn-by-turn navigation and other features via Kawasaki's Rideology app. The new ride-by-wire throttle system also offers cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter, improving the riding experience.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Rivals

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 offers new technology, better safety features, and a fresh design, making it a strong option in the middleweight naked bike category. It competes with bikes like the Honda CB650R, Triumph Street Triple R, and Ducati Monster.