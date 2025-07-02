Kawasaki Ninja 300 Available With Discount Of Up To Rs 84,000

Kawasaki is making efforts to clear out the pre-facelift 2025 Ninja 300, offering substantial discounts on the bike. Specifically, the supersport is available with a discount of up to Rs 84,000, making it an attractive proposition for potential consumers. However, this discount is for Mumbai. Meanwhile, the dealerships in Delhi are offering a discount of up to Rs 25,000 on the outgoing model.

The MY25 Ninja 300 features several upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger windshield, a new projector headlight inspired by the Ninja ZX-6R, and updated tire patterns for better on-road stability. Initially launched worldwide in 2012 and shortly thereafter in India, the Ninja 300 established a new standard in the 300 cc category.

From a design perspective, the Ninja 300 embodies the quintessential "mass-forward, minimalist-tail" style, complemented by aluminum footpegs, sharp fairings, a floating windscreen, and a multi-functional instrument panel. The motorcycle will be offered in three color options: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Gray.

Based on a steel-tube diamond frame, the bike is suspended on a telescopic front fork and a five-way preload adjustable monoshock at the rear end. Braking duty is the responsibility of a 290 mm single-disc brake at the front end and a 220 mm single-disc at the rear end, both working with dual-piston callipers.

Mechanically, the bike is the same as its predecessor and comes equipped with a liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder 296 cc engine, generating 38 hp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. It features a 6-speed return transmission with Assist & Slipper Clutch. With these specifications, the bike stands as a worthy rival to competitors like the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, and Aprilia RS 457 in the Indian market.