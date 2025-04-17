Advertisement

Kawasaki Offers Rs 25,000 Discount On Ninja 300 This May

Kawasaki has now announced a discount worth Rs 25,000 for May 2025. Read along the story to learn more.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kawasaki Offers Rs 25,000 Discount On Ninja 300 This May
Kawasaki Ninja 300 has attached a discount offer worth Rs 25,000

Kawasaki India has been trying to shoot its sales number and therefore it has announced a discount on its Ninja 300 motorcycle. The company has attached a discount offer worth Rs 25,000. However, it is valid only for May 2025. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is tagged at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), however after the discount the price is calculated to Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Engine, Powertrain

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a 299cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine, matted with a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch system. The Ninja 300 propels a peak power and torque output of 39 HP and 26 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition Launched In India At Rs 7.27 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Hardware, Underpinnings

Kawasaki's Ninja 300 sits on a Rigid Diamond Frame, balanced by a 37 mm Telescopic fork at the front and bottom-link uni-Trak, gas-charged rear suspension setup. It gets a 17-inch wheel at the front, as well as the rear.

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Features

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has an analog-style tachometer that consists of a multi-function LCD screen with a speedometer, clock, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, odometer, and economical riding indicator

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Price And Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after the May 2025 discount worth Rs 25,000, it is now available at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 locks horns with bikes like TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 RR, and the KTM RC 390, in the Indian market.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kawasaki, Kawasaki Ninja, Kawasaki Ninja 300
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now