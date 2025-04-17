Kawasaki Offers Rs 25,000 Discount On Ninja 300 This May

Kawasaki India has been trying to shoot its sales number and therefore it has announced a discount on its Ninja 300 motorcycle. The company has attached a discount offer worth Rs 25,000. However, it is valid only for May 2025. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is tagged at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), however after the discount the price is calculated to Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Engine, Powertrain

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a 299cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine, matted with a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch system. The Ninja 300 propels a peak power and torque output of 39 HP and 26 Nm, respectively.



Kawasaki Ninja 300; Hardware, Underpinnings

Kawasaki's Ninja 300 sits on a Rigid Diamond Frame, balanced by a 37 mm Telescopic fork at the front and bottom-link uni-Trak, gas-charged rear suspension setup. It gets a 17-inch wheel at the front, as well as the rear.

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Features

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has an analog-style tachometer that consists of a multi-function LCD screen with a speedometer, clock, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, odometer, and economical riding indicator

Kawasaki Ninja 300; Price And Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after the May 2025 discount worth Rs 25,000, it is now available at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 locks horns with bikes like TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 RR, and the KTM RC 390, in the Indian market.