2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition Launched In India At Rs 7.27 Lakh

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition
Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Ninja 650 KRT Edition in the Indian market for Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the middle-weight sports bike comes with cosmetic changes over the standard version of the bike. Along with the aesthetic changes, it also gets upgraded tech. To increase the appeal of the bike, the brand is also offering a pack of accessories. Let's take a look at all the details of the Japanese machine.
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition carries the aggression of the standard version of the bike, with the same twin-headlamp design. However, this time around, it boasts new colours and livery inspired by the Kawasaki Racing Team. Specifically, the fairing and parts of the headlamp unit now have white, yellow, and black colours inspired by the racing livery. The rest of the visual details remain the same.
The bike comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT colour display, which forms the bridge between the rider and the bike. It enables Bluetooth connectivity for phones, opening doors to various features. Along with this, the bike gets full LED lighting. The list of rider aid features includes traction control and anti-lock braking system.
The traction control system provides two different modes. Mode 1 is intended to be less intrusive, aiding during cornering, while Mode 2 engages sooner when it detects significant wheel spin, lowering engine power to improve traction. This latter mode is particularly useful in wet riding conditions, as stated by the manufacturer. Additionally, the KRTC feature can be turned off if preferred.
Based on a trellis frame, the bike is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear end. Braking is the responsibility of twin 300 mm dual-piston disc brakes at the front and a single 220 mm petal disc brake at the rear end, which works with single-piston calipers.
Powering the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition is the same 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. This unit is tuned to produce 67 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 65 Nm torque at 6,700 rpm. It comes paired with a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.
