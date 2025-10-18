Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Series Launched In Spain And Portugal

As part of its global strategy to revolutionize performance electric mobility from India to the World, Ultraviolette has officially entered the Iberian markets of Spain and Portugal, marking a pivotal milestone in its global expansion. This move underscores the company's bold vision to redefine electric mobility and showcase Indian engineering prowess across international borders.

By entering Spain and Portugal, Ultraviolette is strategically positioning itself at the heart of Europe's booming EV landscape, amplifying its global momentum as a trailblazer in performance electric mobility. This expansion brings to market cutting-edge vehicles engineered with the latest innovations, uncompromising safety standards, futuristic design, and technology honed through years of relentless research and development.

Rhino Electric Motor, its exclusive importer and distributor partner, shall continue to bring the same thrill and excitement of the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet to Spain and Portugal through their solid distribution network across the Iberian Peninsula.

The F77 motorcycles redefine electric performance, accelerating from 0 to 60 kph in just 2.8 seconds. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack and delivering a peak power output of 30 kW, the motorcycle produces a staggering 100 Nm of torque - enabling swift acceleration, agile handling, and a top speed of 155 km/h. Ultraviolette's electric motorcycles are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including the company's proprietary artificial intelligence system, Violette A.I., and industry-leading switchable Dual-Channel ABS developed by Bosch. Advanced features such as 10 levels of Regenerative Braking, 4 levels of Traction Control, Dynamic Stability Control, and a suite of safety and performance enhancements ensure an intelligent, secure, and exhilarating riding experience.