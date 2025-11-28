Ultraviolette Opens Six Experience Centres Across Maharashtra Within 48 Hours: Details

After launching the X-47 Crossover motorcycle and the UV Crossfade carbon-fibre helmet, Ultraviolette has expanded its presence with six new Experience Centres across Maharashtra in just 48 hours. Spread across Mumbai (Andheri, Vashi, Thane) and Pune (Shivajinagar, Baner, Kharadi), the centres mark a key step in the company's growth. The move reflects Ultraviolette's focus on performance, sustainability, and future-ready mobility, while offering customers retail and service facilities under one roof to experience its technology and design.

These UV Space Stations, in partnership with renowned dealer Hallmark Mobility LLP (Mumbai) and KHV Mobility LLP (Pune), will provide customers a comprehensive experience to explore Ultraviolette's performance motorcycles - the X-47, F77 MACH 2 and the F77 SuperStreet. The UV Space Stations are designed to offer a holistic experience- starting with test rides, sales, service, spares, and a range of motorcycle accessories.

(L to R)-Mr. Narayan Subramaniam ( CEO & Co-founder), Vivek Bhimanwar- Transport Commission

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, commented,"At Ultraviolette, our mission has always been to engineer products that push boundaries of performance and technology while delivering an after-sales and ownership experience built on trust and dependability. With our expanding network of retail and service hubs across Maharashtra and other key markets, we are unifying sales and service to offer riders a seamless journey from the first moment they walk into a reliable after-sales experience. As we continue to grow, we are also building a connected ecosystem that brings technology, sustainability, and convenience together. Every Ultraviolette Space Station is designed to represent the future of mobility, where innovation becomes accessible, and every rider resonates with the future-driven ethos of Ultraviolette."

The motorcycles come with a powertrain delivering 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0-60 kph in 2.8 seconds. A 10.3 kWh battery provides an IDC range of 323 km on a single charge. Riders benefit from a 3‑level Traction Control System for stability across conditions, along with 10 levels of Regenerative Braking to improve efficiency and extend range. Dynamic Stability Control (UV DSC) further integrates regenerative braking with ABS to enhance safety during different braking scenarios.

The X‑47 also introduces UV Radar Intelligence, designed for two‑wheeler dynamics. The system adapts to lean angles up to 20 degrees and adjusts for roll and pitch variations to maintain performance and rider awareness. Ultraviolette is the first manufacturer to offer an Advanced Rider Assistance System powered by UV HyperSense, which adds features such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alerts, and rear collision warnings.