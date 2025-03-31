2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India- Launch Soon?

Kawasaki is planning to launch the 2025 Z900 with heavy updates in India. Previously, Kawasaki revealed the updated avatar of the Z900 in October 2024. Now, the Kawasaki Z900 design has been patented in India and is likely to hit the Indian shores soon. It has got a bunch of cosmetic changes, along with features upgraded over the current model on sale. Here are the details about the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 that you must check out.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Design Updates

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 hosts a bunch of cosmetic changes. The overall design has been revised to give it a more sportier appeal. The Z900 gets a new set of LED headlight clusters and a new LED taillight. The fuel tank is more shrouded, amplifying the muscular appeal. Additionally, it also features a metallic engine underbelly bash plate and an upswept double-barrel exhaust muffler.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Feature Updates

The exact feature list of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 has not been announced yet. However, it gets a new 5-inch TFT color instrument cluster that supports turn-by-turn navigation and more. It is also equipped with rider aid features like- cruise control, traction control, multiple riding modes (rain, road, and sports), and more.



2025 Kawasaki Z900: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 retains the same 948cc inline-four cylinder engine. However, the 2025 avatar of the Z900 is more fuel-efficient as Kawasaki has introduced a new ECU and has adjusted the ignition timing. The brand claims that this engine will be 16 percent more fuel-efficient than the current model. This unit is keen on delivering a peak power and torque output of 123 bhp and 97.4 Nm ,respectively.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Price And Launch Update

The exact price of the 2025 Z900 has not been announced yet. The current model of the Kawasaki Z900 is available at Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 update is expected to give a slight hike in the prices of the Z900. The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is expected to launch soon.