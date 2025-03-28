2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Spotted With New Updates At Dealerships

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has now been updated for the year 2025. The motorcycle gets a couple of tweaks, which aren't limited just to colour additions. With the update, there comes a new ABS module that packs three ABS modes. The design and other features are the same as the previous model and seek inspiration from the NS200. Though the official launch of the 2025 Bajaj NS160 has not been announced yet, it has now started to arrive at the Bajaj dealership stores. Check out the update now.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Engine And Powertrain

The Bajaj NS160 retains its powertrain from the ones currently on sale and derives the power from a 160.3 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 17 bhp and 14.6 Nm, respectively.



It now gets three ABS modes- rain, road and off-road

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Features

The feature list of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 includes a fully digital instrument cluster with reverse-LCD illumination and Bluetooth connectivity. The smartphone app allows riders to access SMS alerts, calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. Also, with the 2025 update, it now gets three ABS modes- rain, road and off-road.



2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Price And Rival

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently available at a price tag of Rs 1,46,701 (ex-showroom). However, with the addition of the ABS modes, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is expected to get a slight hike in the prices.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 competes with the Apache RTR 160 and Pulsar 150 in the Indian market.