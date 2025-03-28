BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled Globally

BMW R 12 G/S comes with a boxer engine
BMW had informed the world of the arrival of an R 12-based off-road motorcycle a year ago. Putting words into action, the manufacturer has taken the covers off of its new R 12 G/S. Taking the space in the brand's stable as the only off-road capable 'heritage' model by the brand today. Based on the R 12 nineT, the bike has been designed to explore all kinds of terrains and will compete against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200. Here are all the details of the bike.
The BMW 12 G/S' capabilities are well-represented by its minimal bodywork design complemented by loads of off-road bits. On the top, the bike has a round LED headlamp with a motocross-inspired fender on either side and a small windscreen. Along with this, the bike has muscular fork covers. Bringing it all together is an angular fuel tank with a minimalistic appeal, blending into a flat-bench-type seat. The brand has also given the bike an aluminium bash plate, which makes it look the part as well. All of this is available in three different trims with different liveries.
Also Read: Triumph TF 250-E, TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
To complement the highly off-road-focused aesthetics, the bike gets sufficient hardware. It has a one-piece tubular bridge steel space frame with a bolted-on rear frame. This is suspended on USD forks and monoshock at the rear end. Both these units offer full adjustability and are paired with 21/17-inch spoke wheels. Braking is the responsibility of twin 310 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear end. All of this brings the weight of the bike to 229 kg.
The BMW 12 G/S' capabilities are well-represented by its minimal bodywork design complemented by loads of off-road bits. On the top, the bike has a round LED headlamp with a motocross-inspired fender on either side and a small windscreen. Along with this, the bike has muscular fork covers. Bringing it all together is an angular fuel tank with a minimalistic appeal, blending into a flat-bench-type seat. The brand has also given the bike an aluminium bash plate, which makes it look the part as well. All of this is available in three different trims with different liveries.
Also Read: Triumph TF 250-E, TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
To complement the highly off-road-focused aesthetics, the bike gets sufficient hardware. It has a one-piece tubular bridge steel space frame with a bolted-on rear frame. This is suspended on USD forks and monoshock at the rear end. Both these units offer full adjustability and are paired with 21/17-inch spoke wheels. Braking is the responsibility of twin 310 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear end. All of this brings the weight of the bike to 229 kg.
At heart, the BMW R 12 G/S has a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine borrowed from the R 12 nineT. This unit is tuned to produce 109 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque while revving at 6,500 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed transmission and is regulated by multiple rider-aid features like dynamic traction control, dynamic engine brake control, cornering ABS, partial integral brake system, and more.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world