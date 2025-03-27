Triumph TF 250-E, TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Triumph TF 250-E, TF 450-E
Triumph Motorcycles has officially unveiled its new enduro models, the TF 250-E and TF 450-E, marking its entry into the competitive enduro market. Developed in collaboration with five-time World Champion Ivan Cervantes and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson, Triumph aims to compete in the Enduro World Championship with these models.
Both motorcycles feature a new engine housed within a unique aluminum spine frame. The TF 250-E is equipped with a 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 42 horsepower and 27.8 Nm of torque, with a maximum rev limit of 12,800 rpm. In contrast, the TF 450-E boasts a 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 57.79 hp power and 49 Nm torque at low and mid-range speeds, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Both the TF 250-E and TF 450-E come with fully adjustable KYB suspension, including 48 mm coil-sprung front forks and a rear shock that offers three-way adjustability, specifically tuned for enduro riding. They also feature Brembo calipers coupled with Galfer discs to ensure accurate stopping power. The exhaust systems are crafted from lightweight stainless steel, with the TF 250-E equipped with a Helmholtz resonator in the header pipe for optimal performance, while the TF 450-E includes a side resonator in the silencer to reduce noise more efficiently.
With bold lines and a sporty aesthetic, both models feature simple, lightweight, and durable bodywork designed by Triumph. The detailing includes racing-style graphics in yellow, black, and white, along with magnesium engine covers. The fuel tank has a capacity of 8.3 liters, providing ample range for long rides.
Bookings for both bikes will soon open in the UK, with the TF 250-E priced at around Rs 10.5 Lakhs and the more powerful TF 450-E available for around Rs 11.50 Lakhs. Both Triumph Enduro motorcycles are completely road-legal and can easily transition into closed-course competition bikes.
Triumph has integrated advanced electronics into both models, including traction control, launch control, and user-friendly mode accessibility via handlebar controls equipped with light-up buttons. A digital screen displays real-time data, such as gear position, engine temperature, and trip information.
