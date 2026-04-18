Steelbird ROX Helmets Clock 1 Crore Sales Amid Growing Safety Adoption In India

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited has achieved a significant milestone with its ROX helmet series, surpassing 1 crore units in cumulative sales across India. This accomplishment highlights the increasing preference for affordable, ISI-certified helmets among two-wheeler riders. The development comes at a time when road safety awareness is on the rise in the country.

Company officials attribute the success to the ROX series' competitive pricing, starting at Rs 969, which makes quality protection accessible to daily commuters and younger users. Positioned in the mass-market segment, these helmets are appealing to a broad customer base from urban centers to rural areas. Steelbird's extensive distribution network, including Rider Shops and dealer partnerships in tier-1, tier-2, and rural markets, has played a key role in reaching this volume.

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Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, described the milestone as more than a commercial achievement. "Crossing the 1 crore mark with our ROX helmet reflects the trust millions of riders have placed in us," he stated. He emphasized that the series has broadened access to certified helmets, supporting national efforts to reduce road accidents through better compliance.

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India's two-wheeler market, dominated by scooters and motorcycles for daily commuting, has seen heightened focus on helmet usage following stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Government data indicates millions of daily riders, yet penetration of standard helmets remains uneven, particularly in non-metro regions.

The sales surge aligns with broader industry trends. Steelbird reported strong growth in prior years, selling 8.7 million helmets in FY2025, and now eyes further expansion with new models featuring advanced ventilation and connectivity. Over 200 exclusive Rider Shops operate nationwide, with plans to scale to 1,000 outlets. This retail push, coupled with online channels, strengthens availability amid rising two-wheeler registrations.

As urban traffic densifies and safety campaigns intensify, such milestones signal a shift toward responsible riding.