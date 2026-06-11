Skoda Kodiaq RS Order Books To Open On June 22; Launch Soon

Skoda Auto India has teased the upcoming Kodiaq RS once again, after showcasing it for the first time at the Kushaq facelift's launch in the country. The company has now announced that it will start accepting bookings for the Kodiaq RS on June 22. The automaker is currently tight-lipped about the launch date. Earlier, it confirmed the SUV will go on sale by June this year. So, Skoda will launch it on June 22 itself, or not, it remains to be seen. Reports confirm that a total of 50 units of the Skoda Kodiaq RS will be brought to India via the CBU route.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "The RS badge carries over 50 years of global performance legacy and a fiercely loyal following in India since the Octavia RS arrived more than two decades ago. The latest Octavia RS, launched last year, sold out in just 20 minutes, highlighting its cult status among enthusiasts. Now, we're taking that legacy forward with the Kodiaq RS, our first-ever seven-seater in India to wear the iconic RS badge and the quickest Skoda yet in the country. It blends performance, space, and 4x4 capability into a bold, unmistakable expression of our racing DNA."

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Specs

Powering the Kodiaq RS will be the same 2.0L turbo-petrol motor. Here, it will push out 60 more horses and 80 Nm of extra torque over the regular Kodia's output. With an AWD layout, there will be a 7-speed DCT. These updates are aimed at making it one of the fastest Skoda cars in the country. Also, the Kodiaq RS will come with larger slotted rotors and dual-piston front brake calipers. The Kodiaq RS has a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds (claimed).

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Performance

The RS badge, short for Rally Sport, symbolises Skoda Auto's commitment to performance engineering. Globally, RS models are synonymous with dynamic capability, precision, and engaging driving experience. With the Kodiaq RS, this philosophy now enters the luxury SUV segment in India, delivering a sharper and more exhilarating drive within a versatile, all-terrain package. The Kodiaq RS also reflects the brand's focus on its key strategic pillar of differentiation, further strengthening its portfolio with an SUV designed for every aspiration.

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Skoda's Racing DNA

Motorsport has been an integral part of Skoda Auto for over a century. The brand's complete fleet of cars from the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia to the Kodiaq and the limited volume Octavia RS set an India and Asia Book of Record for 'The Fastest Multi-Car Relay of a Single Manufacturer on a Circuit'. All five cars, including driver change-over times, set a lap time of 12:30.97 in total at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore. With this, the brand also set in motion its 'Greatest On A Track is a Skoda On A Track' campaign, showcasing its engineering and dynamic prowess across its product portfolio. The Kodiaq RS represents the pinnacle of this philosophy in the SUV line-up, bringing together the brand's motorsport DNA, performance engineering, and all-terrain capability in its most expressive form yet.