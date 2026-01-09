Renault Rafale Spotted In India- Next In Line After Duster?

Renault has announced plans to expand its presence in the country. The first step of this strategy is the introduction of the Duster, which is set to debut on January 26, 2025. Meanwhile, the brand seems to be preparing other models to expand its lineup in the country, although there is currently no confirmation on which specific models may enter the Indian market. In a coincidence, an uncamouflaged unit of the Renault Rafale has also been spotted in India.

It's important to note that the Renault Rafale has not been officially confirmed by the automaker. However, we cannot entirely dismiss the possibility of its future introduction in India. It is also possible that the model is a private import or brought to the country for a showcase event.

The SUV-coupe based on the CMF-C/D platform features the new design language of the brand. It comes with a mesh grille upfront with chrome accents, sporting Renault's new logo. It is complemented by the presence of an LED DRL on either side. Taking a look at the car from the side, it has a sloping roofline, 20-inch alloy wheels, and black cladding on all sides.

The rear of the vehicle gets arrow-shaped taillights with a sharp design, a duck-tail boot lip, and a gloss black finish on the bumper. To complete the look, the brand is offering a faux skid plate at the rear end. Taking a closer look, the car has its name "Rafale" written right below the new badge of the brand.

The international-spec version of the coupe-SUV comes with black interiors with a two-spoke steering wheel. Grabbing attention in the cabin is a vertically-oriented 24-inch floating infotainment system on the dashboard with the controls placed at its foot. The list of features also includes a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and more.

The Rafale is equipped with a hybrid drivetrain that combines a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors, resulting in a total output of 200 bhp. The higher variants of the vehicle come with a 4x4 system by adding an electric motor to the rear axle. This iteration of the vehicle has 300 hp of power at its disposal.