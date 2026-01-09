Electric Car Sales Snapshot India 2025: Hyundai, Tata, BYD, Tesla, And More

India's electric car market experienced significant growth in the calendar year 2025. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total retail sales reached 176,817 units, representing a year-on-year increase of over 77 percent compared to 99,875 units sold in CY24. This surge indicates improved consumer acceptance, with manufacturers reporting strong growth throughout the year.

Tata Motors emerged as the leader on the sales chart with the sales of 70,004 units. This translates to a growth of 13.28 percent compared to 61,799 units sold in CY24. The Indian manufacturer was closely followed by JSW MG Motor India with the dispatch of 51,387 units, registering 135 percent growth compared to 21,814 units sold in CY24.

Mahindra took the third spot with a strong growth of 369 percent. The manufacturer sold 33,513 units in CY24 compared to just 7,138 units during the same period in the previous year. Taking the fourth rank, Hyundai experienced steep growth, delivering 6,726 electric vehicles, which is over seven times more than 914 units sold in calendar year 2024.

Among premium and niche brands, BYD achieved sales of 5,402 units, representing an 88.3 percent increase year-on-year, while BMW showcased impressive growth with 3,195 units sold and a growth rate of 160 percent.

Kia also saw a significant surge, selling 2,730 electric vehicles, which is almost a 558 percent rise compared to the previous year, although this was from a low starting point. Mercedes-Benz recorded modest growth of 22.4 percent with 1,168 units sold, whereas Citroen experienced a notable drop of nearly 55 percent, finishing the calendar year 2025 with 871 units.

VinFast, a new entrant in the Indian market, achieved 826 retail units in its inaugural year of sales, while Tesla made its entry into the Indian retail market with 225 units. Volvo's electric vehicle sales slightly declined to 389 units, and the 'Others' category accounted for 381 units, remaining relatively stable year-on-year.