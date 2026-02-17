Nissan Gravite MPV Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh: Features, Specs, Variants, And More

Nissan India has launched the Gravite MPV in the Indian market at Rs 5.65 Lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings open from today onwards. The introduction of the seven-seater vehicle has initiated the automaker's new strategy to expand its presence in the country. To be manufactured in India, the car is based on the CMF-A+ platform, which is shared with the Renault Triber already on sale in the Indian market. Following the launch will be the introduction of a new C-segment SUV called the Tekton.

Nissan Gravite: Design

The Nissan Gravite brings a familiar silhouette but with a unique design language. Specifically, the MPV features the signature V-Motion grille of the automaker, complemented by a sleek design of headlamps on either side with integrated DRLs. Wearing its identity, the car gets "Gravite" lettering on the bonnet. It also gets a robust-looking bumper with silver accents, a hood scoop-like structure, and a faux skid plate.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched In India: Maiden Electric SUV Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Looking at the vehicle from the side, it presents a fresh design for the 15-inch alloy wheels and gets roof rails. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle follows a pattern similar to the front end. It gets sharp taillamps connected by a chrome strip with the brand's badge. The use of silver accents on the bumper is also consistent, along with the "Gravite" lettering on the taillamp. All of this is offered with five colour options including: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey, and Storm White.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite MPV Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Specs, And More

Nissan Gravite: Interior

On the inside, the 8.0-inch infotainment system commands the most attention, along with a fresh design for the steering wheel. Behind the steering wheel is a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Bringing it all together, the car gets dual-tone upholstery with white and black colours with a flexible seven-seat layout. The brand has also added suede materials to the cabin with unique design for the stitching.

Nissan Gravite: Features, Variants

The list of features for the seven-seater MPV includes a wireless charger, auto headlamp, rain-sensing wipers, and more. The brand is offering features like an air purifier, ambient lighting, and neck pillows for 1000 units. The list of safety features includes TPMS, six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, ABS, hill start assist, and more. With all these features, the MPV will be available in eight variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Limited Launch Edition.

Nissan Gravite: Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite MPV gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 71 hp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. This unit is shared with the Renault Triber and comes paired with a five-speed MT or AMT. The engine offers a mileage of up to 19.6 kmpl with the AMT and 19.3 kmpl with the MT. The brand will also offer aftermarket CNG option with the vehcile in the future.