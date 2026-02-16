Nissan Gravite Debut Tomorrow - Here's What We Know So Far

Nissan is preparing for one of its most important launches in India with the introduction of the Gravite MPV on February 17. This seven-seat model, built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, is aimed at families who value practicality and affordability. Positioned as Nissan's biggest release in the Indian market, the Gravite will compete directly with the Renault Triber, offering buyers another option in the compact MPV space.

Nissan Gravite: Exterior & Design

The Gravite adopts a tall, upright stance typical of MPVs but adds Nissan's latest design cues to keep it fresh. The front fascia features C-shaped LED lighting, a bold grille, and a sculpted bumper. Roof rails, body cladding, and alloy wheels enhance its utility-oriented look while maintaining a modern appeal. At the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps, a reworked bumper, and a faux skid plate provide a slightly rugged touch, balancing practicality with style.

Nissan Gravite: Interior

Inside, the Gravite offers a seven-seat arrangement with a flat floor to maximize space. The second row is expected to slide and recline, while the third row is best suited for children or shorter trips. Foldable rear seats add flexibility, allowing owners to switch between passenger and cargo needs with ease.

Nissan Gravite: Features

Equipment highlights include a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents for all rows. Keyless entry with push-button start is also expected. Higher trims may add premium features such as a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and connected car technology, enhancing convenience and safety.

Nissan Gravite: Engine Specs



Power will come from a 1.0-litre petrol engine, offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual and an AMT. Nissan may also introduce a factory-fitted CNG option later, broadening its appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

Nissan Gravite: Pricing Expectations

Industry estimates suggest the Gravite could start around Rs 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom), with top variants priced between Rs 13-14 lakh. This positioning places it neatly between premium hatchbacks and larger MPVs, making it an attractive upgrade for small-car owners seeking a three-row family vehicle without stretching budgets too far.