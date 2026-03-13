Mud & Music Festival Concludes With Participation Of Over 60 Off-Road Vehicles

The first edition of the Mud & Music Festival ended at Forest Hill Resort near Chandigarh, concluding with over 60 off-road vehicles that took part in the two-day event, which combined off-roading with live music performances.

The festival opened with a Mud Challenge that saw 45 vehicles compete on muddy tracks. Participants came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir. They navigated obstacles designed to test vehicle handling and driver skill.

Day two shifted to a Forest Trail Drive with 15 vehicles. This segment allowed drivers to cover natural terrain and scenic routes. Organisers noted the event focused on shared experiences rather than intense competition.

Music acts included the Nissi Band from Jammu, DJ Syna from Chandigarh, and Sufi performances by the Miraj Band. These kept crowds engaged between off-road sessions. Piyush Punjabi, the festival founder, said the turnout exceeded expectations and plans for a second edition are underway.

Vehicle displays formed a key part. The N1200 Ator by JSW Gecko Motors drew visitors with its amphibious design for mud, water, mountains, and forests. Kunwar Customs from Jaipur showed modified vehicles, while Bike Farmers Group presented high-cc motorcycles. Vintage Jeeps and accessory booths from Saak Motors and Infinity Auto Mall also featured.

The event attracted enthusiasts from North India. It highlighted off-road capabilities amid growing interest in adventure motoring. Organizers confirmed that dates for the next festival will follow soon.