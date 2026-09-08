MT Thunder 4 SV Helmet Launched In India With ECE 22.06, DOT And ISI

ReiseMoto has launched the MT Thunder 4 SV full-face motorcycle helmet in India at a starting price of Rs 13,699. Positioned for sport touring, adventure touring and regular road use, the new helmet expands the company's MT Helmets portfolio with a combination of international safety certification, touring-oriented features and compatibility with communication systems.

ECE 22.06, DOT And ISI Certifications

The MT Thunder 4 SV complies with the ECE 22.06 standard and also carries DOT and ISI certification. ECE 22.06 is the latest United Nations helmet regulation used across many markets and includes testing for impact performance, visor behaviour and rotational acceleration. DOT certification refers to the US Department of Transportation helmet standard, while ISI marking addresses Indian regulatory requirements.

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ReiseMoto also says the Thunder 4 SV has received a five-star rating from SHARP, the UK helmet-safety scheme. SHARP's listing for the MT Thunder 4SV Adventure identifies it as a full-face helmet tested to the ECE 22.06 standard and awarded five stars.

HIRP Shell And Aerodynamic Design

The MT Thunder 4 SV uses a HIRP, or High Impact Resistant Polymer, shell. This thermoplastic construction is designed to offer impact resistance while keeping the helmet suitable for regular commuting and longer rides.

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MT Helmets has incorporated its Air Flow Channel System, called MT-AFCS, and Reduced Aero Drag Design, or MT-RADD, into the shell. According to the company, these elements are intended to improve airflow, stability and aerodynamic behaviour at higher speeds.

The helmet is expected to be relevant for riders who spend extended periods on highways, where ventilation, wind stability and a wide field of view can affect comfort.

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Visor, Comfort And Intercom Features

The Thunder 4 SV gets MT's Quick Visor Swap System, allowing the main visor to be removed or fitted more conveniently. It also includes an integrated retractable sun visor, which can help riders adapt to changing light conditions without changing the outer visor.

The main visor is compatible with Pinlock 100% Max Vision inserts. A Pinlock insert can reduce fogging in humid or rainy conditions, though buyers should confirm whether the insert is included with their selected helmet or must be purchased separately.

Other features include removable and washable inner liners, dedicated speaker pockets and compatibility with universal intercom systems. The helmet also receives an Emergency Release System, designed to help trained emergency responders remove cheek pads more safely when required.