ReiseMoto Teams Up With CS Santosh To Develop Next-Gen Off-Road Tyres

ReiseMoto has partnered with CS Santosh, India's noted off-road motorcycling figure and the first Indian to finish the Dakar Rally. The collaboration reflects Reise's focus on building quality off-road products and supporting Indian talent in motorsport. Santosh, known for his discipline and resilience, embodies values that align with Reise's aim of empowering riders through products tested in real competition environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome CS Santosh to the Reise Moto family," said Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director, ReiseMoto. "His relentless spirit, discipline, and pursuit of excellence mirror the values that define our brand. As a trailblazer in Indian motorsports, CS Santosh embodies the courage and passion that inspire every rider, and we're excited to have him champion our shared pursuit of performance and the joy of riding. Together we look forward to fueling many more journeys while inspiring the next generation of riders." He added.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, CS Santosh said: "I'm excited to join hands with Reise, a brand that truly understands riders and shares the same passion for performance and purpose that drives me. Our journeys are built on resilience and a love for the ride, and together, we aim to inspire more people to experience that joy every time they get on a Motorcycle."

As part of this collaboration, CS Santosh will work directly with Reise's R&D team, contributing his deep technical insights to help engineer and refine the next generation of off-road tyres, testing and curating the torqR 02 - Dakar variant, adding his experience from elite international rally raid competition. He will be seen using Reise tyres in multiple rounds of the highly competitive World Rally Raid Championship, including Rallye du Maroc, and more than two rounds of the FIM Bajas World Cup. All of this is set to begin in January 2026, subject to team decisions and testing outcomes. The insights

gathered from these high-intensity racing environments will directly inform the ongoing evolution of Reise's off-road tyre development.

The partnership comes at a key stage in CS Santosh's career, marked by resilience and a strong comeback. ReiseMoto joins him not only as a brand partner but also in support of his vision. As Santosh returns to global championships representing India, he will showcase Reise's performance products in Europe and international racing circles, highlighting Indian engineering on a wider stage. The collaboration reflects mutual trust and shared commitment to advancing off-road motorcycling.