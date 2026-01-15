MG Majestor India Unveil Confirmed For February 2026

JSW MG Motor India is planning to launch the Majestor SUV in the Indian market. The SUV will be unveiled on February 12, 2026, after being first showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Once it is launched, the Majestor is expected to become the flagship model of the brand and may potentially replace the Gloster in the automaker's current lineup. So far, multiple test mules of the vehicle have been spotted.

Sharing similarities with the Maxus D90 sold in multiple global markets, the MG Majestor has an upright stance. It features a large grille complemented by the presence of a rugged-looking bumper with skid plates. It also gets a split-LED headlamp setup with DRLs present along the hoodline. All of it is brought together by the presence of a muscular bonnet. To go with the massive size, the SUV gets 20-inch alloy wheels with pronounced fenders.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Deliveries Begin In India: Price, Specs, And More

The cabin of the MG Majestor is likely to get a pair of 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. The SUV also gets features like wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (EPB), and an electric tailgate for convenience during grocery trips.

Also Read: Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, And AP Dhillon Go Off-Roading With ATV On Muddy Trail

The MG Majestor is likely to offer an extensive safety package, featuring front and side airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, as well as hill-start and hill-descent assistance, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. Higher-end models will come equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite that includes lane departure alerts, automated emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, enhancing both active safety and driver support.

Also Read: Actor Prakash Raj's New Ride Is A Customised Toyota Hilux: Watch Video

The MG Majestor is expected to carry over the same 2.0-litre diesel engines used in the MG Gloster. The single-turbo variant generates 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm, while the twin-turbo diesel produces 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm. Both engine options are paired exclusively with an 8-speed TCA and will be available in either rear-wheel drive or an optional four-wheel-drive setup.

In international markets, the D90 is available with a 2.0-litre diesel-hybrid engine that combines a twin-turbocharged diesel with a 48V hybrid system, producing 247 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Additionally, there are 2.0-litre petrol options that deliver 247 bhp and 410 Nm of torque.