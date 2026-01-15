Mahindra XUV 7XO Deliveries Begin In India: Price, Specs, And More

Mahindra recently began taking bookings for the newly launched XUV 7XO in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 13.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the brand has initiated the deliveries of the SUV for the Indian consumers. It is to be noted that the deliveries will be initially limited to higher variants, i.e., AX7, AX7T, and AX7L trims. Apart from this, the SUV is available in AX, AX3, and AX5 trims.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to use the same powertrain as the XUV700, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 203 hp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine rated at 185 hp. Both engine options come with a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, providing flexibility for various driving preferences.

Also Read: Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, And AP Dhillon Go Off-Roading With ATV On Muddy Trail

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Design

The XUV 7XO brings a more angular and aggressive front design. A newly designed grille takes prominence, enhanced by LED DRLs that now have bolder and more pronounced shapes. Additionally, Mahindra has introduced new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, revamped bumpers, and updated taillights for a contemporary appearance.

Also Read: Actor Prakash Raj's New Ride Is A Customised Toyota Hilux: Watch Video

The front lighting arrangement has seen improvements, now featuring revised LED headlamps bordered by unique boomerang-shaped DRLs, while the taillights highlight complex hexagonal designs. From the side, the overall shape remains similar to the previous XUV700, with the alloy wheel design being the most prominent update.

Also Read: Looking For Car With Turbo-Petrol Engine? 5 Popular SUVs To Consider

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior

Entering the new XUV 7XO, you are welcomed by a redesigned interior adorned in a dual-tone brown and beige palette. The dashboard now features an extensive triple-screen layout, with each display measuring 12.3 inches, offering a technologically advanced cockpit experience.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features

Mahindra has equipped the SUV with a variety of high-tech features. A 540-degree camera system enhances visibility, and ventilated seats are provided for the first two rows. Climate and audio settings are operated through a sleek touch-sensitive panel, while entertainment is provided by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos capabilities. Wireless charging adds to the convenience, and the vehicle is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, specifically calibrated for Indian driving conditions.