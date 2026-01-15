Actor Prakash Raj's New Ride Is A Customised Toyota Hilux: Watch Video

Actor Prakash Raj is known for his powerful screen presence and roles in movies like Singham, Wanted, and more in Bollywood. Apart from that, the actor is significantly popular in regional cinema with movies like Ponniyin Selvan, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and others. Mirroring his screen presence, the actor has multiple vehicles in his garage that gain attention instantly from consumers. The latest addition to this collection is a Toyota Hilux pickup truck, which has been customised to his taste.

The video of the process of transforming the vehicle to fit Prakash Raj's needs has been shared on social media via an Instagram account called Wrapzilla. This customisation house has worked on multiple vehicles of the actor in the past, and the Hilux is no exception. While most of the vehicles have received black colour, the pickup truck gets a different shade with modifications that seem to be aimed at converting it into an overlanding vehicle.

In the video, Prakash Raj appears to be working closely with the customization team for the modification of his vehicle. He is shown taking measurements of the metal frame intended for the roof, where he plans to add a tent. The specific details of the modifications remain unclear.

The enclosed rear part of the Hilux is coated in matte black or possibly a Line-X finish. The Hilux's alloy wheels and tires seem to be the standard ones. It seems that the actor intends to utilize this vehicle for adventure trips in the future.

At the final stage, the whole vehicle gets a new wrap in a distinct colour. The truck boasts a matte or satin maroon finish, which adds an elegant touch and complements the vehicle's black theme. The absence of chrome features further highlights the unique identity of the vehicle. Prakash Raj's passion for cars and customization is evidently showcased in this Hilux modification.

The Hilux is equipped with a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 202 hp of power and a peak torque of 500 Nm. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, with 4x4 as a standard feature. All of this comes at a starting price of Rs 28.02 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 35.37 lakh (ex-showroom).