Mercedes-Benz Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 12.2 Lakh Starting June 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price increase for its model lineup in the country. This price hike will be implemented in two stages. The first stage will take effect on June 1, 2025, while the second stage will follow on September 1, 2025. The changes in car prices will range from Rs 90,000 to Rs 12.2 lakh during the first stage variants of models like C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and Maybach S-Class.
Following this will be the second hike coming into effect on September 1, 2025. Unlike the first hike, it will cover the entire model line-up of the German automaker. As per the automaker, the two-stage plan will give the prospective consumers more time to plan their purchase, with what the brand calls a "minimal" initial hike. It is to be noted that the second stage will bring changes of up to 1.5 per cent in the prices of the vehicles.
As per Mercedes-Benz, the recent increase in prices is due to a nearly 10 percent decline in the Indian rupee's foreign exchange value against the Euro over the last four months, which has raised the expenses of importing both completely built unit (CBU) models and components for the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) models. The automaker has worked to mitigate the mounting costs by enhancing production localization in India, but is now compelled to transfer some of those costs to consumers.
Apart from Mercedes-Benz, Audi India has also hiked the prices of its vehicles by up to 2 per cent. These changes will take effect on May 15 and are meant to offset the impact of exchange rate and increased input costs. Similarly, BMW Group has hiked the prices of the cars sold under the BMW and MINI brands since April, 2025.
Mercedes-Benz Price Hike June 2025- Model-Wise Changes
|Model
|Current Ex-showroom
Price (INR Lakhs)
|New Ex-showroom
Price (INR Lakhs)
|Change
(INR Lakhs)
|C 200
|59.4
|60.3
|0.9
|GLC 300 4MATIC
|76.8
|78.3
|1.5
|E 200
|79.5
|81.5
|2.0
|GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line
|99.0
|101.5
|2.5
|EQS SUV 450 4MATIC
|128.0
|131.0
|3.0
|GLS 450 4MATIC
|133.9
|137.0
|3.1
|Maybach S 680
|347.8
|360.0
|12.2
