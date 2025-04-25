Maruti Suzukis Q4 Net Profit Takes A Dip, Citing Higher Expenses

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,911 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, on account of higher expenses. The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,952 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24. Total revenue increased to Rs 40,920 crore in the March quarter last fiscal as compared with Rs 38,471 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its total expenses during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 37,585 crore against Rs 34,624 crore in Q4 FY24, an increase of 8.5 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the company said its net profit declined to Rs 3,711 crore as compared with Rs 3,878 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales rose to Rs 38,849 crore against Rs 36,697 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said its sales stood at 6,04,635 units in the January-March period, the highest ever in any quarter.

The domestic sales grew by 3 per cent while exports grew by 8 per cent, resulting in an overall growth of 3.5 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales stood at 5,19,546 units and exports at 85,089 units in the fourth quarter, the auto major stated.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, the maker of models like Swift and Grand Vitara reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,500 crore, up 7.5 per cent, as compared with Rs 13,488 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,52,913 crore in FY25 on a consolidated basis against Rs 1,41,858 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, the company said it achieved its all-time high net profit of Rs 13,955 crore in FY25, up 6 per cent from Rs 13,209 crore in FY24.

Net sales rose to Rs 1,45,115 crore last fiscal, a growth of 7.5 per cent over Rs 1,34,938 crore in FY24.

Last fiscal, the carmaker said it sold a total of 22,34,266 vehicles during the last fiscal, comprising 19,01,681 units in the domestic market and 3,32,585 units in the export market.

MSI said it recorded its highest ever annual total sales and exports in FY25.

The company continued to be the top exporter for the fourth consecutive year, now contributing nearly 43 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India.

It, however, noted that domestic market growth was quite muted in the last financial year.

"For the company, a modest domestic sales growth of 2.7 per cent was compensated by a healthy 17.5 per cent export growth, leading to an aggregate growth of 4.6 per cent for the year," MSI said.

Addressing a press conference, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said the company has done better in FY25 as compared to any year in the past, despite muted growth in the domestic market.

He noted that muted growth for the sector is alarming for a country which is growing and has a low penetration of just around 34 cars per 1,000 people.

"This growth rate of 2-3 per cent a year is not going to increase our penetration of motor cars in the country at all, and it's a question of some worry, especially because, according to SIAM, FY26 is not going to be a better year," Bhargava said.

"Growth has been foreseen at 1-2 per cent. I think Maruti will try and do a little better than that. But we are doing better, not because of the domestic performance. We are doing better because exports have been very buoyant," he added.

The company said its board recommended a dividend of Rs 135 per share for FY25 as compared to Rs 125 per share in FY24.

The company's board approved the appointment of Koichi Suzuki as a non-executive director with immediate effect to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Kinji Saito, it added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki ended 1.81 per cent down at Rs 11,685.90 apiece on the BSE.