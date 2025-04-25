Stellantis Announces Entry Of Leapmotor EV-Maker In Indian Market - Deets

Stellantis is set to bring Leapmotor's global electric vehicle line-up to India, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to shaping the future of mobility. With this move, Stellantis continues to bring a new era of smart, sustainable, and accessible electric vehicles to Indian consumers.

The entry of Leapmotor brand in the market aligns with Stellantis' ambition to drive innovation and expand its EV footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive landscapes. Leapmotor's approach to low-carbon mobility is in line with Stellantis's strategy, which puts sustainability in the driver's seat. In 2024, Leapmotor delivered nearly 300,000 vehicles, doubling its year-over-year growth.

"We're excited to announce the entry of Leapmotor brand in India, thereby strengthening our commitment to the market. We already have a strong presence in India with our Jeep and Citroen brands, and we deeply understand the strategic importance and immense potential that the Indian market holds. Globally, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India's upwardly mobile consumers-vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability." said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

We expect the Stellantis to introduce a small electric hatchback for the Indian market. In that case, the Leapmotor's T03 hatchback fits perfectly to the bill. It gets a 70 kW (95 HP) motor and features a WLTP range of up to 266 km, and a 37.3kWh battery. With an onboard 6.6 kW charger and maximum DC charging power of 48 kW, the T03 can be recharged from 30% to 80% in as little as 36 minutes.